IJL to host wiffleball fundraiser

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

This is one event you can’t “wiff on.”

Wiffle Mania is coming and it’s bringing fun, excitement and hopefully funds to aid the Ironton Junior League All-Stars.

A single-elimination wiffleball tournament — two games guaranteed — will be played Friday at the Ironton Little League with proceeds to help defray expenses for the Junior League All-Stars who are playing in the regional tournament starting on Saturday in Midland, Michigan.

Entry fee is $40 for a four-person team. Anyone is eligible to play and the modified rules allow teams to pitch to themselves.

To register, contact Jason Philyaw at (740) 646-2973.