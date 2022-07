Michael Howard

Michael Edward Howard, 71, of South Point, died on Friday, July 22, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Burlington 37 Cemetery in South Point.

Email newsletter signup

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home of Chesapeake, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.