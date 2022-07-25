Paul McGuire

Paul David McGuire, 56, of Ironton, died on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Kings Daughters Medical Center.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Chad Pemberton officiating.

Email newsletter signup

Burial will follow in Buckhorn Cemetery in Decatur.

Visitation for friends and family will be Thursday, 10 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.