Senior center changing date of monthly lunches

PROCTORVILLE — The Sybene-Chesapeake Senior Center is changing the date of their monthly Our Day lunches.

The event, which sees strong attendance and take place at First Baptist Church in Proctorville, has occurred on the last Friday of each month.

Center director Darlene Green said they will now have the events on the final Thursday of each month, starting this month.

This month’s lunch will fall on July 28 and will have a luau theme. Attendees to this month’s event are encouraged to wear a Hawaiian shirt and to bring a covered dish or donation.

Entertainment starts at 10:30 a.m. and food will be served in the hour after that.

Green said the center is waiting to move into their new facility this fall.

The building, under construction at the Lawrence County fairgrounds, will be named the Lawrence County Senior Center.

Green said it is expected to open by Nov. 1.