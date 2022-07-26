Carlos Hutchinson Jr.

Carlos “Bo” M. Hutchinson Jr., 49, of South Point, died on Friday, July 22, 2022.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Terry Collins officiating. Burial will follow at Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery, South Point.

Family and friends may visit the funeral home an hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with funeral expenses.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.