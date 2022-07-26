School news: Schultz makes President’s List, Belville named 4-H scholar

Belville named as 4-H scholar

IRONTON − Ohio Valley Bank recently announced the expansion of the bank’s 4-H scholarship program to Lawrence County.

The four-year scholarship, which totals $3,000, is presented in $750 installments each year the recipient remains eligible.

Brea Belville, daughter of Shannon and Brigette Belville, was named the 2022 Lawrence County scholar. Belville is a graduate of Symmes Valley High School and a member of the Teen Leaders 4-H Club and the Junior Fair Board and served as this year’s fair queen. She plans to attend Marshall University this fall to study business/finance.

Email newsletter signup

OVB Lawrence County Region Manager Terri Taylor presented Belville with her first $750 check during a special presentation at the Lawrence County Fair. The announcement coincides with the addition of the OVB Ironton location, which is set to open later this summer.

Created in 1986, for more than 30 years the Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship Program has recognized outstanding high school seniors for their accomplishments in 4-H. Winners are determined by 4-H advisors and volunteers. Involvement in 4-H accounts for 50 percent of the decision, while the other half considers the individual’s experiences in various groups and activities as well as academic accomplishments and potential for success.

Schultz named to President’s List at Capital University for Spring 2022

BEXLEY — Capital University is pleased to announce Destiny Schultz, of Ironton, was named to the President’s List for the spring 2022 semester.

Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: The President’s List, Provost’s List, and Dean’s List. The President’s List indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to it students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

Located in Bexley, Capital University is a private, four-year undergraduate institution and graduate school.