Teresa Gould

Teresa Gould, 61, of Kitts Hill, died on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her residence.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Email newsletter signup

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Gould family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.