Celebrating 10 years

St. Mary’s ER Ironton and Family Medical Centers mark anniversary of opening

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — St. Mary’s ER Ironton and Family Medical Centers (FMC) – Ironton celebrated the 10th anniversary of the St. Mary’s Medical Center Campus Ironton with a community event Friday at the campus, located at 1408 Campbell Dr.

The free event included hot dogs, soup beans and ice cream treats, and entertainment featuring children’ss activities, inflatables and live music from Cole Gannon.

As part of a brief ceremony, the memorial fountain on campus was dedicated and, Keith Molihan, former CAO executive director, and Dave Milam, construction manager on the Ironton project, will be remembered.

“We are pleased to offer this event and celebrate our first 10 years of our campus dedicated to meeting the health care needs of the Ironton community,” Angie Swearingen, COO of SMMC said. “It has truly been a privilege to serve the wonderful people of this area and we look forward to continuing to provide high-quality emergency services, primary care and specialty care in Ironton.”

FMC, which is the health care extension of the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization, offers primary care, pediatrics, dentistry and behavioral health services at the Ironton Campus.

“Opening the Ironton medical campus was a landmark day for Lawrence County,” said D.R. Gossett, executive director, Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization. “We are proud to be able to offer the highest quality health care services to our community right here in their back yard.”

The St. Mary’s Medical Campus Ironton, which houses St. Mary’s ER Ironton, Family Medical Centers – Ironton Healthcare Campus, St. Mary’s Family Care – Ironton and St. Mary’s Specialty Physicians, had its official ribbon cutting Sunday, July 8, 2012, and opened its doors to the public the following day.

For more information about St. Mary’s ER Ironton and St. Mary’s Family Care – Ironton, visit www.st-marys.org. For more information about Family Medical Centers, visit www.familymedicalcenters.org.