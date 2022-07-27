EDITORIAL: Honor our local heroes

Exemplifying the “values of loyalty, duty and honor.”

That’s how Lawrence County Lawrence County Veterans Services officer Tim carpenter describes recipients of the Veteran of the Year award.

Now in its fourth year, nominations will be taken for the award until Aug. 30.

Email newsletter signup

At last year’s ceremony, Carpenter described those who have been inducted into the county’s Veterans Hall of Fame as “servant leaders,” meaning they “serve first, but a conscience choice aspires them to lead.”

As is so often the case with those who take a path in the military, they do not stop giving when they re-enter civilian life.

If you know of a veteran who has been a leader in the community — whether as a teacher, coach, volunteer firefighter, charitable leader or any other from, then let the committee know of their work.

The nomination form has run and will appear throughout coming weeks in The Ironton Tribune and can also be picked up by contacting the Veterans Services office at the courthouse.

The award is a great program, designed to honor those who have served our country and contributed to our community and your input is essential to ensure those who embody these qualities get the commendation they deserve.