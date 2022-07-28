Ironton Police officer arrested on domestic violence, drug charges

On Wednesday evening, the Ironton Police Department arrested one of their own officers.

The department got a call about a domestic violence situation on Wednesday morning and by that evening, Bradley Spoljaric, 29, an IPD officer since April 2020, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence, second-degree felony possession/trafficking in Schedule 1 and Schedule 2 dugs and third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

IPD Chief Pam Wagner said Spoljaric has been put on administrative leave.

Spoljaric is being held in the Scioto County Jail because there is no way to separate the officer from the rest of the population in the Lawrence County Jail

Spoljaric was in Ironton Municipal Court on Thursday morning and had an attorney appointed and was given a $50,000 bond.

Investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case can call the IPD at 740-532-5606.