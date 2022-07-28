South Point gets new high school principal

SOUTH POINT — In the latest of staff changes for local school districts, the South Point Board of Education voted on Monday to hire a new principal for the district’s high school.

The board voted to hire Doug Graham to the position.

A South Point Local Schools graduate, Graham is filling the position being vacated by Dean Nance, who was hired as principal for Rock Hill High School for the new school year.

Graham has worked as a history teacher and coach at Ironton High School.

The move follows the board hiring Sam Gue as superintendent and Brian Kidd as assistant superintendent earlier this month.

Gue had previously served as Rock Hill’s high school principal. He is taking the superintendent job at South Point after Mark Christian retires on July 31.

In other business, the board:

• Voted to hire a long-term substitute for the district.

• Voted to hire Christian special assistant to the superintendent. He will work with Gue in that position from Aug. 1 through Dec. 1.

• Met in executive session to discuss personnel issues.