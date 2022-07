David Arbogast

David Mark Arbogast, 57, of Rush, Kentucky, died on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 8 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, by Pastor Donald W. Walker Jr.

Visitation will be 7–8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.