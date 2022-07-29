Ironton athletics to sponsor golf scramble

The Ironton High School athletic department will hold a golf scramble on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club.

The event will have a 36-team maximum and pay the top three finishers. There will be skill contests and door prizes.

Entry fee is $400 for a four-man team. Fee includes lunch and skins. Hole sponsorships are available for $100.

Anyone interested in playing in the scramble or sponsoring a hole should contact Cory McKnight at (740) 646-6690 or Trevon Pendleton at (740) 357-1322.

