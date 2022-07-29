Keith Prichard

Oct. 6, 1966–July 26, 2022

Keith M. Prichard, age 55, of Kitts Hill, passed away on July 26, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

Mr. Prichard was born Oct. 6, 1966, in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, and was the son of the late Tim and Karen Prichard.

Keith leaves behind his wife of 21 years, Dee, and his uncle, Bill Bowling, who he loved so much. Keith worked at Power Products in Ashland, Kentucky.

He was an avid bass fisherman who enjoyed fishing with his friends Gary Stephen, Donnie Stephen, Jerry Smith and Jackie Spurlock.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Saturday at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home.

A private burial will be held at a late date.