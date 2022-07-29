More charges filed in Scioto County rape case

Husband faces 11 felony counts

More charges have been filed in a Scioto County rape case involving a 30-year-old woman and a 12-year-old male victim.

On Thursday, the woman’s husband has been charged.

On Monday, it was announced that Kimberly Mae Polachek, 30, had been charged with two first-degree felony counts of rape, and two counts of kidnapping, one being a first-degree felony and the other a second-degree felony.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said his office received an email from the Portsmouth Police Department on Sunday, stating they received information from a concerned citizen of a possible sexual assault of a juvenile.

The male victim’s parents were under the impression that he was staying at a friend’s house while in actuality, he was at Kimberly Mae Polachek’s house.

Detective Sgt. Jodi Conkel consulted with the lead prosecutor for the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit, which resulted in an investigation being opened.

The sheriff’s office said during the course of the investigation, three victims were interviewed and Kimberly Mae Polachek’s husband, Dusty A. Polachek, 31, of Portsmouth, was implicated to have been involved in some of the incidents.

Detectives went to the suspect’s apartment, located at 1923 Thomas Ave. Apt B Portsmouth and recovered new evidence which resulted in Dusty A. Polachek being detained without incident. As a result of the new information and the interview of the suspect, he was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree felony endangering children, three counts of third-degree felony corrupting another with drugs, two counts of fourth-degree felony disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, one count of fifth-degree felony disseminating matter to a juvenile, fourth-degree felony attempted sexual battery and fifth-degree felony importuning.

Dusty A. Polachek is being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $ 247,500.

Thoroughman stated this is still an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges being filed on a later date and that anyone with information regarding this case should contact Conkel at 740-351-1091.