Bishop to bless new building at Episcopal Church

The bishop for the Diocese of Southern Ohio will be in Ironton on Sunday for a blessing of a new building at Christ Episcopal Church.

Sallie Schisler, priest assistant of Christ Episcopal Church, said the Right Rev. Wayne Smith, based in Cincinnati, will be at the church at 2:30 p.m. to bless the new parish support building.

The building is named in honor of Britton Barlow, 96, a longtime member of the church, as well as his family.

Schisler said the family made a “generous donation” toward the building, which will used for events, church storage and an open space for parties.

“The community is welcome to come and see,” she said of the event.

Schisler said the church’s old building was falling down and had to be removed. Construction on the new structure began in fall 2021.

She said the building will have both men’s and women’s restrooms and will be handicapped accessible.

“We feel it is a good addition to the main drag,” she said of the building. “It’s a wonderful thing.