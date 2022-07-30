Johnson praises expansion in Scioto County

Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 30, 2022

By Staff Reports

COLUMBUS — State Sen. Terry Johnson, R-14, praised on Wednesday the decision by Benestar Brands to expand their manufacturing presence in southeast Ohio.

Benestar plans to invest $2.5 million into the project, bringing 40 new jobs to Scioto County by 2025.

The company, known for its manufacturing of snack foods, is expanding into tortilla chip production and requires a new location to support the extra capacity.

“From manufacturing to farming and food processing, Ohio has a long history of leading the nation,” Johnson said. “I’m happy to celebrate the growth of Benestar Brands and their continued confidence and investment in our local workforce.”

