UPDATE: Ironton police officer arrested

Spoljaric charged with drug trafficking, tampering with evidence, domestic violence

On Wednesday evening, the Ironton Police Department arrested one of its own officers.

The department got a call about a domestic violence situation on Wednesday morning and by that evening, Bradley Spoljaric, 29, an IPD officer since April 2020, was arrested and charged with first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, second-degree felony possession/trafficking in Schedule 1 and Schedule 2 dugs and third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

IPD Chief Pam Wagner said Spoljaric has been put on administrative leave.

She added that this is the first time since she has been chief that one of her officers has been arrested.

“It makes no difference to us who you are, what position you hold,” Wagner said. “If you break the law, you are going to jail. If you have dealings with drugs, we are going to arrest you. It may take some time to find out, but it will eventually come to light and you are going to jail.”

She said it was a fast-evolving situation from the time the call came in until the arrest.

“Our detectives did a good job on following up on everything, all the officers did,” Wagner said. “Obviously, it is a very stressful time for the department, but we are going to do our job.”

Spoljaric is being held in the Scioto County Jail because there is no way to separate the officer from the rest of the population in the Lawrence County Jail

Spoljaric was in Ironton Municipal Court on Thursday morning and had an attorney appointed and was given a $50,000 bond.

Wagner said the investigation is ongoing and information is being forwarded to the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office. Anyone with information about this case can call the IPD at 740-532-5606. Information can be left anonymously.