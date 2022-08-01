Frank Maynard

Frank D. Maynard, 89, of Chesapeake, died on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Gail Maynard.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

There will be no visitation.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.