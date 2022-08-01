Nancy Lewis

Nancy Lewis

Nancy C. Lewis, 84, of Ironton, died on Friday, July 29, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation of Riverview, South Point.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point.

Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Family and friends may visit 1–2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

