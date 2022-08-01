Statehouse, party central committees on ballot for Tuesday primary

Ohio will have a special primary election on Tuesday for statehouse races, due to redistricting, but, in Lawrence County, the vast majority of ballots will see uncontested races.

On the Republican side, incumbent Rep. Jason Stephens is running unopposed in his party for the 93rd District nomination. The district’s boundaries changed under new legislative maps and will now include all of Lawrence County, which was previously split between the 93rd and 90th districts.

For the 17th Senate district, there is a contested race for the nomination between Shane Wilkin (currently representing the 91st District as a representative) and businessman Thomas Hwang. They are running for the seat being vacated by Bob Peterson, who is term limited from running again.

On the Democratic ballot, there are no contested races for statehouse. No candidate has filed to challenge Stephens in the general election for the 93rd District, while Garry Boone is running unopposed for the nomination for the 17th District race.

Both parties will also choose members for their parties’ state central committee.

On the Republican side, Bonnie Ward is running unopposed, while, on the Democratic ballot, voters will choose between Dylan Page and Chase Brown in one race, with Stacy Brooks running unopposed for the other seat.