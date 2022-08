Teddy Moore II

Teddy Dean Moore II, 24, of White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, formerly of South Point, died on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Arrangements are pending at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.