Bruce Collier

Bruce Collier, 68, of Chesapeake, died on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Collier.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Burial to follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.