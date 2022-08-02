EDITORIAL: A foundation for a bright tomorrow

On Thursday, a new foundation was announced that will help improve Lawrence County’s future.

Thanks to support from three local entities and several private donors, as well as matching funds from the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, the Lawrence County Foundation will start off with $2 million dollars toward a goal of improving philanthropy and business opportunities in the county.

These funds will allow the foundation to back projects in the county, in the form of things such as no-interest loans to a small businesses and organizations who may not have been able to obtain them otherwise. Funds will be overseen by a Community Foundation board.

The Lawrence County Commission, the Ironton-Lawrence County CAO and the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation provided $250,000 and are seeking further donations.

The announcement will allow for much-needed investment in the county and was a strong example of local organizations uniting for a greater goal.

We look forward to the possibilities it will bring.