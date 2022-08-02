Joseph Baker

Joseph Lawrence Baker, 76, of Ironton, died on Friday, July 30, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Karen (Cornelius) Baker.

There will be a graveside service at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m.–noon at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

In lieu of flowers that family requests that you make a donation to your favorite charity in Joseph’s name.

Condolences may be given at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.