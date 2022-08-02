Property transfers 8-2-22

• Kimberly P. Courts to Colton L. Landers, Chesapeake, $207,500

• Curtis B. Anderson and Marsha S. Anderson ETAL to William G. Dudding and Crystal L. Dudding, Chesapeake, $1,750,000

• Ronald J. Neal to Paul David Neal, 4th Ward, $20,000

• Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Clarkson Properties LLC, Proctorville, $147,000

• Kylee Devin Metzger to Paula and William Burcham, Ironton, $110,000

• Lois Durnil to Todd Evan Scheitler, Pedro, $13,020

• Cristy A. McClellan to Interstate Exchange LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, South Point, $200,000

• Jackson & Sons LLC, an Ohio limited liability company to Interstate Exchange LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, South Point, $1,250,000

• Nicholas Adams and Diana Adams by PSO to Wells Fargo Bank, NA, South Point, $43,334

• Kimberly Fout AKA Kimberly S. Fout to Liza Boyd, Waterloo, $180,000

• Timothy Dwayne Adkins to Kayln Marie Gibbs and Justin Alan Clay, Chesapeake, $160,000

• John Carl Pantalena AKA John Pantalena to ALS Investment Properties LLC, South Point, $115,100

• Stephanie R. Cox FKA Stephanie R. Perry to 313 2nd Ave Trust, Chesapeake, $64,000

• Preston Development LLC by Cheryl Preston-Bolender to David Williams and Heather Williams, Ironton, $50,000

• Jeffrey Hughes and Leigh E. Hughes to Janice Main, South Point, $21,000

• Jennifer A. Shively to Abigail L. Sweeney-Edmonds, Ironton, $95,000

• Blaine Evans and Sharon Evans to Garrett Shayne Myers and Jacob Daniel Myers, Ironton, $150,000

• The Levinson Living Trust to Ohio Postal Holdings LLC, 2nd Ward, $1,500,000

• Fifth Third Bank National Association to Regal Recovery Care, Proctorville, $10,000

• Northgate Enterprises LLC to Matthew Siebel and Misty Siebel, Proctorville, $7,000

• Estate of Nancy Sue Dennin to Robert Benjamin Wells, Ironton, $114,900

• BOWR LLC to Geoffrey W. Harvey and Wendy A. Harvey, Willow Wood, $102,500

• James Dorwin Marcum to Scott L. Sizemore and Janet L. Sizemore, Chesapeake, $26,965

• Kathleen S. Carter to Lawrence Dotson and Lorena Dotson, Oak Hill, $43,000

• Valerie McCoy to Danny Joe Morgan, Kitts Hill, $10,000

• Stella Jones to Roger Lee McKenzie, Chesapeake, $6,000

• Sherrill A. Twiss/Bethany R. Justice, Trustees of Thomas C. Webb Family to Mark Roach, Ironton, $16,000

• Joseph F. Mullins and Donna M. Mullins to Very Lynn Lavender and Charles Lavender, Ironton, $180,000

• Lawrence R. Fields and Brenda S. Fields to Roger Lee Miller, Coal Grove, $64,000

• Brian K. Meadows and Shawnda L. Meadows to Harold R. Schneider and Robin D. Schneider, Chesapeake, $109,500

• Kara Duncan and Timothy Duncan to Sara E. Gue and Matthew A. Gue, Proctorville, $339,900

• CC1 OH REO LLC to Big Bay 6 LLC, Coal Grove, $24,250

• Steven C. Smith to Ashley D. Wilson and Brian R. Salmons, Willow Wood, $250,000

• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc to Michael J. Merrick, South Point, $15,000

• Stephen L. Scott to Marc A. Scott and James W. Scott, 1st Ward, $13,000

