Rosalene Hayes

Rosalene Hayes, 88, of Proctorville, died on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home.

Private family services will be held.

Email newsletter signup

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Gideons International.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.