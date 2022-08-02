State expands eligibility for assistance paying utility bills

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed an executive order to make more Ohioans are eligible for help paying their electric and natural gas bills.

On Wednesday afternoon, DeWine signed Executive Order 2022-12D, which authorizes the Ohio Department of Development to work in partnership with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to implement emergency rules that increase the income threshold for Ohio’s Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP). The threshold will change from the current 150 percent of the federal poverty level to 175 percent. The Ohio Department of Development has jurisdiction over PIPP for electric service, and PUCO has jurisdiction over PIPP rules for natural gas service.

“With the rising costs of commodities, Ohioans are finding it harder to pay their utility bills,” DeWine said. “By expanding eligibility for utility assistance programs, more Ohioans will get the help they need to pay their bills and keep their homes cool in the summer and warm in the winter.”

Email newsletter signup

PIPP helps eligible Ohioans manage their energy bills year-round.

Utility payments are based on a percentage of the monthly household income and are consistent year-round.

Customers that make their payments on-time and in-full may have the balance of their bills eliminated.

There are approximately 4.5 million regulated electricity customers and 3 million regulated natural gas customers in Ohio.

To get more details or to apply, go to https://development.ohio.gov/individual/energy-assistance/2-percentage-of-income-payment-plan-plus.