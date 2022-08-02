Vicki DeCourley

Sept. 28, 1943–July 30, 2022

Vicki Gail (Parard) DeCourley, 78, of Ironton, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at her residence.

She was born Sept. 28, 1943, to the late Toussaint and Helen (Holbrook) Parard and also preceded in death by her husband Ernie B. DeCourley in 2006, after 43 years of marriage.

Vicki was a 1961 graduate of Ironton High School and attended Morehead State University.

Vicki was a family director and caregiver throughout her entire life and loved her family dearly.

She belonged to Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and was the treasurer for her 1961 Ironton High School class committee. She was also a member of Central Christian Church, Ironton.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, Chris DeCourley.

Those left to celebrate her life are two daughters, Michelle (Eric) DeCourley-Coker, of Nicholasville, Kentucky, and Kara DeCourley, of Gallatin, Tennessee; a sister, Cheri (Dan) Parard-Bentley, of Russell, Kentucky and a cousin, Sean Schumate, of Louisville, Kentucky.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastors Ken Gowin and Willie Purdee officiating. Burial will follow at Ashland Cemetery, 1518 Belmont Street, Ashland, Kentucky.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To make online condolences to the DeCourley family, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.