Wanda Allen

Wanda “Gree” Allen, 86, of Chesapeake, died on Friday, July 29, 2022, at home, surrounded by family.

Private family graveside services will be held.

Email newsletter signup

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations be sent to the Hospice House of Huntington.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.