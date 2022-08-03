LaRose announces final early voting numbers for the Aug. 2 primary

COLUMBUS — Ohio Sec. of State Frank LaRose announced that 109,132 absentee ballots were requested by-mail or in-person for the state legislative and executive committee races and that 142,989 votes had been cast statewide as of Monday for Tuesday’s primary election.

Information for this analysis was collected by the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office from Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections, detailing early voting activity from Monday, July 25 through the end of early voting hours on Monday, Aug. 1.

“Thousands of Ohioans chose to utilize four weeks of early voting to make their voice heard this election, highlighting Ohio’s strong balance of accessibility and security,” LaRose said. “While tomorrow’s election is certainly unusual, it is no less important. Every vote matters, and every election shapes the future of our great state.”

This election season, Ohio voters enjoyed nearly 200 hours of early voting in the time leading up to the Aug. 2 primary. Ohio is one of 18 states that allows voting on a Saturday and one of just six states that allows early voting on a Sunday. Ohio’s early voting period is 21 percent longer than the national average.

Primary results:

Due to press deadlines, full story on results of Tuesday’s primary will appear in the Weekend Edition of The Ironton Tribune.