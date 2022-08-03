Loren Maxwell

Aug. 27, 1935–July 20, 2022

Loren “Max” Bruce Maxwell, 86, of Ironton, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at his residence.

He was born Aug. 27, 1935, to the late Lowell and Arline (Potterf) Maxwell. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Frances Maxwell

Max graduated from West Lebanon High School in Indiana and retired from Ashland Chemical Company as a truck driver and drove tractor and trailer for many companies since his retirement.

Max never met a stranger and enjoyed spending time with his closest friends and family.

He was an avid NASCAR and Indy fan.

For years, he would set off fireworks for the first lap of the Indianapolis 500 race and was known for spectacular firework displays throughout his younger years.

Max was a member of the American Truck Historical Society, El Hasa Shriners, Masonic Lodge, Elks, Eagles, Knights of Columbus and Moose.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Maxwell; and two infant sisters.

Those left to celebrate his life are a daughter, Debra Burge, of South Point; a son, Allen (Holly) Maxwell, of Barnesville, Georgia; stepson, Kevin Hartman, of Danville, Illinois; four grandchildren; and his life companion, Sue Rodriguez, of Ironton.

Funeral services were Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Phillips Funeral Home, with Pastor Aaron Childers officiating.

Contributions can be made in his memory to El Hasa Shriners, P.O. Box 5190, Ashland, Ky., 40015-5190.