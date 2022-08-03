Otis Cox

Otis Cox, 61, of Pedro, died on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center – Ironton Campus.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Ronnie Cox, Don Friend and Pastor Jeremy Cherill officiating. Burial will follow in Centerpoint Cemetery, Perry Township, Gallia.

Visitation for family and friends will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences to the family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.