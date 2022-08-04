August is Child Support Awareness Month

People asked to wear green in support, children can enter coloring contest

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted signed a proclamation on Monday recognizing August as Child Support Awareness Month.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Office of Child Support (OCS) is asking Ohioans to wear green today as part of the campaign.

Email newsletter signup

“The love and support of both parents can help a child thrive,” DeWine said. “Even if one parent does not live in the home, that parent can still make meaningful contributions for the child’s wellbeing and the strength of the family.”

The ODJFS Office of Child Support collects and distributes child support payments, but the program is administered locally by 88 county child support enforcement agencies (CSEAs).

Each year, 680,000 Ohio children receive $1.7 billion in child support funds. The CSEAs also locate noncustodial parents, establish legal paternity, establish child and medical support orders and enforce support orders.

“We work with our county agencies encouraging parents to establish paternity then helping them overcome any barriers to paying child support,” said ODJFS director Matt Damschroder. “Families can get secure, 24/7 access to their child support case information through a mobile app, available in their app store.”

Ohio children are invited to submit hand-drawn, hand-colored, artwork using the template at https:jfs.ohio.gov/CSColoringPage/, as well as the release form at https://jfs.ohio.gov/CSColoringContest/, to ODJFS, Attn: Zachary Eberlyn, 2098 Integrity Dr. N, Columbus, Ohio 43209, no later than Nov. 30.

Selected pages will appear in next year’s Child Support Visitation Sticker Calendars. These calendars are intended to help children and parents with their schedules of visits and other important events in a way that is fun for the child.

To find information about local CSEAs visit jfs.ohio.gov/county.