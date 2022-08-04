Bonnie Simpson

Bonnie Jean Simpson, 79, of Kitts Hill, died on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at her residence.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Union Baptist Church, 10109 State Route 141, Kitts Hill, with Pastor Jeremy Simpson officiating. Burial will follow in Flagsprings Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, and also the body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations to help with Bonnie’s funeral expenses would be greatly appreciated.

To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.