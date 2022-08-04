Gov. Mike DeWine: CHIPS will benefit Ohio and America

The action by Congress to officially pass the CHIPS for America Act is the right move for our nation, and it will be transformative for Ohio.

This $52 billion investment to domestically produce semiconductor chips on American soil will strengthen our national security, help fuel economic growth, and turn Ohio into a nationwide semiconductor powerhouse. As Intel begins construction in Licking County to bring its most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities to our state, Ohio is on its way to becoming an indispensable player in the semiconductor industry.

The current supply-chain shortages have taught us that the United States must end its reliance on foreign-made necessities, including the semiconductor chips that power today’s electronic world.

Email newsletter signup

With semiconductor chips made in Ohio by Ohioans, we’ll add tens of thousands of new direct and indirect jobs, and when other companies are looking to grow, they’ll look to Ohio because there is no better place to live, work, and raise a

family.

I applaud members of Congress, particularly all the members of the Ohio delegation, for their bipartisan support of the CHIPS for America Act and for their dedication to positioning Ohio to become our nation’s leader in semiconductor production.”

Mike DeWine is 70th and current governor of Ohio. His office can be reached at 614-466-3555.