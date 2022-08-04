James Coburn

James Oscar Coburn, 90, of Ironton, died on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Morning Pointe Senior Living in Russell, Kentucky.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. prior to the service, followed by burial at Woodland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks friends to please donate to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY, 41101.

To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.