Rally for Recovery set for Saturday

SOUTH POINT — An event, set for Saturday, is aimed at bringing positivity to the community and providing resources to tackle the addiction epidemic in the region.

Riverside Recovery Services will host a Rally for Recovery from noon-5 p.m. at the village park in South Point, said Michael Quann, community development communicator for RRS.

Quann said the event will feature a performance from Huntington musician Corduroy Brown and activities for families such as a bouncy house, rock climbing and face painting, while food trucks will be on site.

He said multiple recovery agencies from the area will be taking part in the event and it will feature speakers and resources will available to those who attend.

“Our aim is to create a positive relationship with the community, as far as the epidemic of opioids,” Quann said. “We want to change the stigma of addiction and recovery.”

For more information on the event, call 606-225-3389.