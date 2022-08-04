Relief efforts under way for Kentucky flood victims

Collection to take place at Rock Hill medical center

As eastern Kentucky is devastated by flooding, several efforts are being organized through out the region to aid the victims of the disaster.

This Saturday, at the medical center at Rock Hill schools, Julie Martin, a local UPS driver, will have a package truck on site to collect donations.

Email newsletter signup

Water, nonperishable food and teddy bears for children are being collected from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Holly Forbes, an eastern Kentucky native who recently competed on The Voice, will be on hand to assist in the efforts.

In Huntington, West Virginia, Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State has partnered with several local churches to assist in flood relief efforts.

ReGeneration Church and Norway Avenue Church of Christ, both in Huntington, , and Sanctuary of Grace Church in Proctorville, , have teamed up with HFHTS to “Stuff the Truck” of supplies and flood clean up necessities.

The effort kicked off on Monday and Habitat for Humanity will begin collecting the following items:

• Cleaning supplies: buckets, mops, brooms, disinfectant, squeegees, paper towels, etc.

• Personal care items: soap, shampoo, feminine hygiene products, toothpaste, tooth brushes, etc.

• Diapers and wipes

• Pet supplies

• Bottled water

Items can be dropped off at the Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State’s ReStore, located at 240 3rd Ave. Avenue in Huntington, during operating hours, or can be dropped off at the participating churches Sunday morning or by making arrangements with each church.

Donations will be accepted through next Tuesday and all donations will be delivered to Floyd County, Kentucky, on Wednesday.

For more information, call Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State at 304-523-4822.

Aspen Institute Community Strategies Group shared the following resources to aid those hit by the flooding:

Local and regional community foundations are on the frontline for immediate disaster relief as well as longer-term recovery. If you are inclined to make a donation, consider supporting the philanthropic efforts of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, you can contribute to their Appalachian Crisis Aid Fund (https://appalachianky.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=1170) that aims to support local people, organizations, and businesses – and to fill gaps for those left out of the wider relief effort.

Appalshop, a rural development hub focused on environmental and cultural work in the region, was hit hard by the flash flooding. They are home to the largest collection of creative work on Appalachia, including essential films on important issues about the region. Appalshop staff are regularly updating a list of resources (https://appalshop.org/news/appalachian-flood-support-resources) so folks can contribute to those directly impacted by the floods.

Appalshop’s list includes a link where you can directly purchase emergency supplies (https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/genericItemsPage/2NGRCME24XWRJ?type=wishlist&filter=all&sort=price-asc&viewType=list) that will be distributed by Appalshop and EKY Mutual Aid within Letcher County, KY.

Appalachians for Appalachia has compiled a document of resources for affected people (https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1qWJVkr3tFtW3qHkW6n5YLpEsRYAqkpERsyCVz084l-4/edit#gid=0) and drop-off locations for community donations and support. Please feel free to share within your networks. This list will continue to be updated as relief efforts grow.

EKY Mutual Aid, an effort begun as a response to the COVID-19 crisis, has created a Flood Relief Fund and money raised will be distributed directly to flood victims and local organizations in affected areas. Donate to the fund (https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ekymutualaid).

The Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center, also suffered flooding at their Whitesburg office. ACLC is an important resource for Eastern Kentucky residents who depend on legal support. You can donate to ACLC’s work at https://aclc.org/donate.

Team Kentucky, an initiative of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, has opened an Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund (https://secure.kentucky.gov/FormServices/Finance/EKYFloodRelief). All donations to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating.