Eugene Hughes

Eugene Edward Hughes, 80, of Haverhill, died on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at SOMC Hospice, Portsmouth.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Mavis (Cade) Hughes.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Rick Mollett officiating. Burial will follow at Haverhill Cemetery, County Road 1, Haverhill.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, make donations to the Green Township Local School District, 4070 Gallia Pike, Franklin Furnace, OH 45629.

To make online condolences to the Hughes family please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.