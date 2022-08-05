Glenn Adkins

Glenn “Butch” Darrow Adkins, 75, of South Point, died on Aug. 3, 2022, at Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) in Charleston, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be noon Wednesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, with Elder Jackie Lisath officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point.

Condolences may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.