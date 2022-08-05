Nellie O’Leary

Oct. 18, 2022–Aug. 1, 2022

Nellie Frances O’Leary, age 76, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, died at her home on Aug. 1, 2022.

She was born Oct. 18, 2022, to the late Patrick and Minnie French O’Leary.

She was a member of St. Joseph Church Ironton.

She is survived by her daughters, Ginger Groves and Natalie Groves; her brothers, Charles (Diana) O’Leary and Jim O’Leary; and nephew, Joe O’Leary.

A graveside service was held Friday at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery with Father Wayne Morris officiating.

Donations can be made to St. Joseph Church or St. Jude’s.

O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home is assisting with arrangement.