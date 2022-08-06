Be Hope Church hosts community block party (WITH GALLERY))

Part of Tuesday Night Concert Series

SOUTH POINT — In a city with several historic churches dating back to the 1800s, Be Hope Church, launched in 2020, is a young house of worship.

But, as attendance at their community block party at the Ironton Farmers Market on Tuesday showed, they have already built a strong following.

Pastor Robbie Brown said the event and accompanying outdoor worship was part of Hope Week, and this is the third year they have hosted it.

The church was launched in the Ro-Na Theater in summer 2020, but has since moved to the American Legion building next door at 310 S. Third and has services each Sunday at 11 a.m.

The Ironton church is an affiliate of Be Hope Church, located in Beaver Creek, near Dayton.

Attendees at the farmers market could enjoy live music, cotton candy, Kona Ice, inflatables, cornhole and face painting, while hearing the church’s message.

Brown said other activities during Hope Week include community service projects and members of the congregation have been taking part in cleaning up the Ironton riverfront and repainting playground equipment at Etna Street park.

Today they will be taking part in a wall build project with Habitat for Humanity.

He said the church is also preparing for a special event on Sunday, Sept. 11.

“We’re calling it Best Sunday Ever,” he said, and said their Sunday service that day will be packed with “craziness and fun.”

The events at the farmers market were also part of the Tuesday Night Concert Series there. Those concerts will continue in coming weeks.