FEMA personnel working in Kentucky communities

FRANKFORT, Ky. — FEMA personnel are working in communities affected by recent flooding. Teams are assisting survivors with FEMA applications and other personnel are inspecting homes for damage after owners applied to FEMA.

FEMA employees will be working in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties for an extended period. They carry FEMA photo identification.

Disaster Survivor Assistance teams will be in neighborhoods and public locations helping survivors apply for federal assistance and providing information about other resources. They are equipped to provide help to those with accessibility needs or limited English proficiency. Personnel wear FEMA attire and never charge for services.

Email newsletter signup

Other personnel will be conducting housing inspections as part of a survivor’s application for FEMA assistance.

FEMA housing inspectors will schedule an appointment and will verify information on the application, such as the survivor’s registration number. They will inspect the property and the damages listed on the application. There is no fee for the service.

The inspector will inform the owner how to verify proof of ownership or occupancy.

Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties can apply for FEMA assistance online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.