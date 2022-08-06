Sales tax holiday this weekend

This weekend is Ohio’s back-to-school sales tax holiday.

Through Sunday, all shoes and clothing priced under $75 will be exempt from state and local sales and use taxes. School supplies and instructional materials priced at $20 or less will also be tax exempt. In addition, online vendors will waive local and state sales taxes on designated items during the tax holiday weekend.

The sales tax holiday is now in its seventh year in Ohio as it first started as a pilot project in 2015.

In 2018, the General Assembly passed legislation to make the sales tax holiday a permanent, yearly event to provide additional tax relief for Ohioans during back-to-school season.

For more information about Ohio’s sales tax holiday and qualifying items, please visit the Ohio Department of Taxation’s website at https://tax.ohio.gov/.