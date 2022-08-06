Wilkin to face Boone in 17th District race

Tuesday’s special election primary saw a very small turnout in Lawrence County, but the results did set up one of the few contested local races on ballots for the fall.

In the race for the 17th District State Senate seat, Shane Wilkin easily won over businessman Thomas Hwang, 82.2-17.7 percent.

Wilkin, an incumbent representative for the 91st House District, will face Democrat Garry Boone in the Nov. 8 general election. Boone was unopposed in his party’s primary.

Tuesday’s primary featured statehouse and party committee races and came about as a result of the redistricting fight in the state.

In the other statehouse race on the ballot, Rep. Jason Stephens was unopposed in the Republican primary for the 93rd District. Stephens will face no Democratic opponent in the fall.

The 93rd District will include all of Lawrence County after January. The county is split in the current map between the 93rd and 90th District, represented by Republican Brian Baldridge.

In the party central committee races, Chase Brown won over Dylan Page for one seat in the Democratic primary. Stacy Brooks was unopposed for the other seat.

On the Republican side, Bonnie Ward was unopposed for a committee seat.

1,755 ballots were cast in the primary election, which is about 4.13 percent of Lawrence County’s registered voters.