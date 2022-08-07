Barrero’s first 2 HRs key Reds over Brewers, 7-5
Published 12:17 am Sunday, August 7, 2022
MILWAUKEE (AP) — José Barrero hit his first two major league home runs and the Cincinnati Reds beat Milwaukee 7-5 on Saturday night, dropping the Brewers into second place in the NL Central.
Joey Votto and Donovan Solano each had a solo homer for the Reds, who hadn’t scored more than three runs since an 8-2 win July 30 over Baltimore.
Milwaukee fell a game behind the St. Louis Cardinals, who blanked the New York Yankees 1-0 for their sixth consecutive victory.
Email newsletter signup
With the Reds leading 2-0 in the fourth inning, Barrero launched a two-run homer into the Brewers’ bullpen off starter Aaron Ashby (2-10).
The third-year shortstop added a solo shot into the Milwaukee bullpen in the sixth off reliever Hoby Milner, extending Cincinnati’s lead to 5-3.
The homers came in the 125th and 126th at-bats of Barrero’s career. They were the first two hits this season for Barrero, who was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.
Milwaukee scored twice off reliever Hunter Strickland in the ninth to make it 7-5, but squandered two good chances when the game was closer.
Trailing 4-3 in the fifth, the Brewers loaded the bases with one out against rookie starter Nick Lodolo. The left-hander struck out Mike Brosseau before righty Buck Farmer (1-1) retired Hunter Renfroe to end the inning.
Down 5-3 in the sixth, Milwaukee had two runners on with two outs when right fielder Aristides Aquino threw out Victor Caratini at the plate on Christian Yelich’s single.
Andrew McCutchen hit a solo homer and Keston Hiura had a two-run shot for Milwaukee in the fourth.
McCutchen also had a sacrifice fly in the ninth.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Reds: Rookie RHP Hunter Greene (right shoulder strain) had an MRI but won’t need surgery, manager David Bell said.
Brewers: RHP Adrian Houser (right flexor strain), on the 15-day injured list since July 1, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville.
UP NEXT
Reds rookie RHP Graham Ashcraft (5-2, 4.12 ERA) faces Brewers RHP Corbin Burnes (8-5, 2.49) on Sunday to complete the three-game series. Ashcraft did not permit an earned run over 8 1/3 innings in his last start, a win at Miami. Burnes, an All-Star and the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, gave up four runs and walked five over 5 1/3 innings in his last start, a loss at Pittsburgh.
|Cincinnati
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Yelich dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Senzel cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|K.Farmer 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCutchen lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Brosseau 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Solano dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Renfroe rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Aquino rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hiura 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Almora Jr. lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Tellez ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Barrero ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Urías 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Romine c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wong ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|7
|8
|7
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|Cincinnati
|020
|201
|101
|=
|7
|Milwaukee
|000
|300
|002
|=
|5
E–Brosseau (6). DP–Cincinnati 0, Milwaukee 2. LOB–Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 8. 2B–Almora Jr. (9), India (11), Caratini (6), Yelich (18). HR–Barrero 2 (2), Votto (11), Solano (3), McCutchen (11), Hiura (9). SB–K.Farmer (4). SF–McCutchen (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Lodolo
|4
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|B.Farmer W,1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sanmartin H,5
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kuhnel H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Díaz H,12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strickland
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|Ashby L,2-10
|4
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Milner
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|McGee
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Suter
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
B.Farmer pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
HBP–Ashby (K.Farmer), Lodolo (Yelich).
Umpires–Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T–3:30. A–35,784 (41,900).