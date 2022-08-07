Ironton fire crews help with stuck boat on land

Members of the Ironton Fire Department found themselves in unusual circumstances trying to help a family whose boat trailer lost a wheel bearing and a tire on Tuesday evening. The family was taking the boat to the Ironton Riverfront to get into the Ohio River and tire fell off and left the boat blocking the entrance through the floodwall and no way to move the trailer and the boat since the axle was on the ground.

The firemen used the Jaws of Life to lift the boat. The Jaws of Life is a hydraulic cutting tool with 3,000 pounds of pressure that is normally used to cut into crashed vehicles so passengers can get out. They then put blocks under the boat so the family could replace the bearing and get the tire back on.