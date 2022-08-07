Man charged with involuntary manslaughter, drug charges

A South Point man was indicted for the death of another person.

According to an indictment from the Lawrence County Grand Jury, Brian Keith Pinkerman, 47, caused the death of another “as a proximate result of the offender’s committing or attempting to commit a felony” on June 26, 2022.

He has been charged with first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, second-degree felony corrupting another with drugs and fifth-degree trafficking in fentanyl-related compound.

More details of the case were not available yet.

Other people indicted and their charges include:

• Bryan K. Shackelford, 38, Flatwoods, Kentucky, two counts of fourth-degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl related compound and three counts of third-degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl related compound.

• Kevin E. Donley, 42, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• Edward F. York, 34, McDermott, fifth-degree aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felony identity fraud.

• Shawn A. Delong, 44, Ironton, first-degree trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, second-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Joshua Lee Beckelhimer, 41, Ashland, Kentucky, fifth-degree aggravated possession of drugs, first-degree misdemeanor endangering children, fourth-degree misdemeanor illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Bryon G. Myers, 34, Proctorville, first-degree felony felonious assault, third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, fifth-degree felony obstructing official business.

• James M. Gothard II, 43, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, fifth-degree felony trafficking in marijuana.

• Kristina Franc, 36, homeless, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.

• Andrew Alan McClain, 34, Ironton, four counts of first-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felony receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceeding.

• John Michael Debelle, 37, Ironton, third-degree felony making a terroristic threat.

• Goldie C. McCalvin, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• William J. Pennington, 58, Kitts Hill, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Craigory Grubb, 43, Wurtland, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Jason Scott Tackett, 41, third-degree felony having weapons while under disability, first-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

• Rodney S. Miller Jr., 37, Ironton, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Jason E. Yates, 44, South Point, fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine.

• Kenneth R. Johnson, 40, Ashland, Kentucky, fourth-degree felony possession of heroin.

• Elijah W. Chapman, 26, Chesapeake, fifth-degree felony theft.

• Grace Gannon, 40, South Point, third-degree felony driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• James C. Brammer, 48, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Emily D. Bush, 32, Portsmouth, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Lauren E. Summers, 36, South Point, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Malvin G. Turner, 74, South Point, fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine.

• Jason D. Broughton, 45, Waterloo, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Logan Paul Garcia, 45, South Point, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Eric Avery, 43, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Melissa D. Haas, 53, Ironton, fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine.

• Sheryl R. Logsdon, 52, Ironton, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Timothy D. McDaniel, 53, Proctorville, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Travis Cain Sullivan, 26, Russell, Kentucky, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Tony L. Puckett, 48, Gallipolis, third-degree felony driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Terry R. Qualls Jr., 48, Scottown, fourth-degree felony grand theft.

• Charles R. Parks, 33, Ironton, fourth-degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl related compound, fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine, third-degree felony possession of cocaine, second-degree felony trafficking in cocaine, first-degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, first-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound, first-degree misdemeanor receiving proceeds of an offensive subject to forfeiture proceeding.

• Cameron L. Jones, 28, South Point, first-degree felony rape, second-degree felony felonious assault.

• Earles Ray Gill, 69, South Point, second-degree felony improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.