Chamber, CAO collecting for Kentucky flood victims

A drive to collect emergency goods is being held to assist those who are affected by the flooding in eastern Kentucky.

The Lawrence County Community Action Organization in association with the Chamber of Commerce and other business leaders are heading up this drive.

• Collection site: Old Woolahan Lumber building, 2940 S. Third St., Ironton

• Dates of collection: Aug. 6, 7, 8, 12, 13 and 14, drop off 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.,

If you have items to donate and are unable to drop them off, they can be picked up and deliver to the donation site. Call 304-634-6023 for pickup.

• Items needed: Shelf stable food — non-perishable foods — such as tuna, canned chicken, peanut butter, apple sauce, etc. Quick cook non-refrigerated meals (ravioli, hormel complete meals, condensed soups, etc), bottled water, good new or clean used clothing — all sizes needed, especially underwear, shoes and socks, totes, cleaning supplies — bleach, garbage bags, contractor bags, detergent, buckets, N95 masks, squeegees, mops, paper towels, first aid kits, mops, brooms, rubber gloves, toilet paper, personal hygiene items — soap, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, lotion, shaving cream, razors, combs and brushes, rubber boots, microwave ovens, baby goods — diapers, wipes, clothing, car seats, carriers, formula, baby bottles and baby food, miscellaneous: styrofoam trays, plastic containers for soups, plastic cutlery, napkins and plastic cups.

In addition, Pickett Concrete’s Coal Grove plant, located at 300 Marion Pike, will be accepting packaged donations from noon to 5 p.m. Monday. Items from this drive will be taken to Pastor JM Sloce at Praise Assembly of God in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.